The Detroit Pistons (2-19) visit the Orlando Magic (14-7) after losing eight straight road games. The Magic are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Pistons vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSDET

BSFL and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Pistons vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 121 - Pistons 105

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (- 11.5)

Magic (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-15.7)

Magic (-15.7) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.7

The Magic's .714 ATS win percentage (15-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .381 mark (8-13-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Orlando hasn't covered the spread as an 11.5-point favorite or more this season, while Detroit covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more 100% of the time.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Detroit and its opponents do it more often (57.1% of the time) than Orlando and its opponents (52.4%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pistons are 2-17, while the Magic are 7-0 as moneyline favorites.

Pistons Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pistons are fourth-worst in the league on offense (108.8 points scored per game) and 23rd defensively (118 points allowed).

On the boards, Detroit is eighth in the NBA in rebounds (45.3 per game). It is fifth-best in rebounds allowed (42.3 per game).

This season the Pistons are ranked eighth in the league in assists at 26.5 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Detroit is second-worst in the NBA in committing them (16.6 per game). And it is fourth-worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).

The Pistons are the third-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (10.4 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

