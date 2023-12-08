Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lapeer County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Lapeer County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Imlay City High School at Divine Child High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vassar High School at North Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: North Branch, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Almont High School at Dryden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Dryden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
