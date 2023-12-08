Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Lake County, Michigan, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Lake County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baldwin High School at Crossroads Charter Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET on December 8
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
