Killian Hayes and his Detroit Pistons teammates face off versus the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 116-102 loss to the Grizzlies (his most recent game) Hayes put up 12 points and four assists.

In this piece we'll break down Hayes' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.7 8.0 Rebounds 3.5 2.9 2.5 Assists 4.5 4.3 3.7 PRA -- 16.9 14.2 PR -- 12.6 10.5 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.6



Killian Hayes Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 9.7% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.1 per contest.

He's put up 2.8 threes per game, or 8.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Hayes' opponents, the Magic, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 102.9 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Magic are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 110.5 points per contest.

The Magic allow 40.1 rebounds per game, best in the league.

The Magic are the third-ranked squad in the league, allowing 23.8 assists per contest.

The Magic give up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Killian Hayes vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 34 20 2 7 0 0 0 2/23/2023 32 12 3 5 1 0 0 12/28/2022 16 5 2 3 1 0 0 10/19/2022 16 3 5 5 0 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.