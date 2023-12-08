Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kalamazoo County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Kalamazoo County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mattawan High School at Loy Norrix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School - Battle Creek at Gull Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Richland, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portage Central High School at Portage Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Portage, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kalamazoo Central High School at Battle Creek Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vicksburg High School at Paw Paw High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Paw Paw, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Delton Kellogg High School at Galesburg-Augusta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Galesburg, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawton High School at Kalamazoo Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartford High School at Comstock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
