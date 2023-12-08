Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you live in Jackson County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Jackson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Reading High School at Springport High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Springport, MI
- Conference: Big 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homer High School at Hanover-Horton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hanover, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Central High School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Addison, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Center High School at Morenci Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Morenci, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson High School at Pontiac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lumen Christi Catholic High School at Lutheran North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Macomb, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concord High School at Maple Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Vermontville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Jackson Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Jackson High School at Grass Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Grass Lake, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
