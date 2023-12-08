Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Isabella County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Isabella County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Isabella County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sacred Heart Academy High School at Coleman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Coleman, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeWitt High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mt. Pleasant, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Shepherd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Shepherd, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
