We have high school basketball competition in Isabella County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Isabella County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sacred Heart Academy High School at Coleman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Coleman, MI

Coleman, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

DeWitt High School at Mount Pleasant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Mt. Pleasant, MI

Mt. Pleasant, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Shepherd High School