Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Huron County, Michigan. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Huron County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ubly High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Sebewaing, MI

Sebewaing, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Memphis High School at Laker High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Pigeon, MI

Pigeon, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Caseville High School at North Huron High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Kinde, MI

Kinde, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Harbor Beach Community High School at Caro High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Caro, MI

Caro, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Capac High School at Bad Axe High School