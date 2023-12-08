Genesee County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Flushing High School at Fenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Fenton, MI

Fenton, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodrich High School at Clio High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Clio, MI

Clio, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Swartz Creek High School at Holly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Holly, MI

Holly, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden High School at Kearsley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Lake Fenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Linden, MI

Linden, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Ovid-Elsie High School at LakeVille Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Otisville, MI

Otisville, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

U Of D Jesuit High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bendle High School at Bentley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI Conference: Genesee Area

Genesee Area How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Genesee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Genesee, MI

Genesee, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hill McCloy High School at New Lothrop High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: New Lothrop, MI

New Lothrop, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Beecher High School at Genesee Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI Conference: Genesee Area

Genesee Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Atherton High School at International Academy of Flint