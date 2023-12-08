The Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.

Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oakland Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Oakland (-5.5) 140.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oakland (-4.5) 140.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan is 4-2-0 ATS this year.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Oakland has covered eight times in 10 games with a spread this season.

A total of five out of the Golden Grizzlies' 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

