The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5) aim to continue a three-game road winning run when visiting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Eagles are shooting 46% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 44.9% the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
  • Eastern Michigan is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 290th.
  • The Eagles' 67.4 points per game are just 4.9 fewer points than the 72.3 the Golden Grizzlies allow.
  • When it scores more than 72.3 points, Eastern Michigan is 2-0.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Eastern Michigan averaged 5.4 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (74).
  • At home, the Eagles allowed 75.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 84.4.
  • Beyond the arc, Eastern Michigan drained more 3-pointers away (6.7 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (32.6%) than at home (29.7%).

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Central Arkansas W 74-71 Farris Center
11/26/2023 North Dakota L 72-70 Farris Center
12/1/2023 Lake Superior State W 68-53 George Gervin GameAbove Center
12/8/2023 Oakland - George Gervin GameAbove Center
12/16/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center
12/21/2023 Hampton - George Gervin GameAbove Center

