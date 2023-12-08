Friday's contest between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a projected final score of 77-67 based on our computer prediction, with Oakland securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 8.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 77, Eastern Michigan 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Oakland (-9.3)

Oakland (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Eastern Michigan's record against the spread so far this season is 4-2-0, while Oakland's is 8-2-0. The Eagles have hit the over in three games, while Golden Grizzlies games have gone over five times.

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

The Eagles average 67.4 points per game (317th in college basketball) while allowing 73 per outing (228th in college basketball). They have a -45 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

Eastern Michigan loses the rebound battle by 2.4 boards on average. it records 29.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 321st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.9 per contest.

Eastern Michigan makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (236th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

The Eagles rank 256th in college basketball by averaging 90.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 326th in college basketball, allowing 98.3 points per 100 possessions.

Eastern Michigan has lost the turnover battle by 2.1 turnovers per game, committing 12 (191st in college basketball action) while forcing 9.9 (331st in college basketball).

