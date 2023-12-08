Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crawford County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Crawford County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crawford County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boyne City High School at Grayling High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Grayling, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.