The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Friday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Paul George and others in this contest.

Clippers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC

Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Clippers vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +132) 3.5 (Over: +126)

George's 23.6 points per game average is 0.1 points more than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of six is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (5.5).

George's year-long assist average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

George has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -161)

Kawhi Leonard's 21.6-point scoring average is 1.9 less than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Friday's assists over/under for Leonard (3.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He drains 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.