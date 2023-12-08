Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cheboygan County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Cheboygan County, Michigan today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cheboygan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tawas Area High School at Cheboygan Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Cheboygan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
