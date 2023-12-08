Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Charlevoix County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.

Charlevoix County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Boyne City High School at Grayling High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Grayling, MI

Grayling, MI Conference: Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Harbor Springs High School at Charlevoix High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix, MI Conference: Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

East Jordan High School at Traverse City St. Francis High School