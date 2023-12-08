Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Calhoun County, Michigan today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Calhoun County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Homer High School at Hanover-Horton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hanover, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School - Battle Creek at Gull Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Richland, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kalamazoo Central High School at Battle Creek Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
