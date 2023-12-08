Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Berrien County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Berrien County, Michigan today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Berrien County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berrien Springs High School at Brandywine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Niles, MI
- Conference: BCS League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeshore High School at St. Joseph High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET on December 8
- Location: St. Joseph, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Otsego High School at Niles High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Niles, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watervliet High School at Fennville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Watervliet, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
