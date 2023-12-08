Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benzie County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Benzie County, Michigan today, we've got you covered below.
Benzie County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frankfort High School at Buckley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Buckley, MI
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaylord High School at Benzie Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Benzonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
