Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bay County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you live in Bay County, Michigan and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bay County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
All Saints Central High School at Kingston High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kingston, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City Central High School at Bay City Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Auburn, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garber High School at Bridgeport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Bridgeport, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Glenn High School - Bay City at Birch Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Birch Run, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinconning Area High School at Farwell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pinconning, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.