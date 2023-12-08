Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Antrim County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Antrim County, Michigan today, we've got what you need here.
Antrim County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elk Rapids High School at Kalkaska High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kalkaska, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johannesburg-Lewiston High School at Mancelona High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mancelona, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elk Rapids High School at Central Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Central Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
