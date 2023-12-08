Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allegan County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Allegan County, Michigan. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Allegan High School at South Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: South Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayland Union High School at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hopkins, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Otsego High School at Niles High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Niles, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sturgis High School at Plainwell High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Plainwell, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Black River High School at Martin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Martin, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fennville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fennville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watervliet High School at Fennville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Watervliet, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holland Christian High School at South Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Byron Center, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saugatuck High School at Gobles High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Gobles, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
