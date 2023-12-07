Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Wayne County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trenton High School at Woodhaven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7

7:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Brownstown Township, MI

Brownstown Township, MI Conference: Downriver

Downriver How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln Park High School at OA Carlson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7

7:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Gibraltar, MI

Gibraltar, MI Conference: Downriver

Downriver How to Stream: Watch Here

Plymouth Christian Academy at Powers Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7

7:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarenceville High School at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview