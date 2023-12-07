The Detroit Red Wings, with Shayne Gostisbehere, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. If you're considering a wager on Gostisbehere against the Sharks, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Gostisbehere has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 18:35 on the ice per game.

Gostisbehere has a goal in five games this year through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 10 of 23 games this year, Gostisbehere has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 23 games this season, Gostisbehere has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Gostisbehere's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Gostisbehere has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 104 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -52 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 23 Games 2 19 Points 3 5 Goals 0 14 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.