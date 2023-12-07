Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sanilac County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Sanilac County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Owendale-Gagetown High School at Deckerville Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Deckerville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
