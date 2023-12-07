Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Saint Clair County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Port Huron Northern High School at Port Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Port Huron, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
