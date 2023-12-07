Will Robby Fabbri Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 7?
When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Robby Fabbri light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fabbri stats and insights
- Fabbri has scored in seven of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.
- Fabbri has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 40.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are giving up 104 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Fabbri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|12:30
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|15:24
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|17:09
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:38
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|12:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|15:04
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|10:49
|Home
|W 5-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.