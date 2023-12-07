Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Sharks on December 7, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Dylan Larkin, Tomas Hertl and others in the Detroit Red Wings-San Jose Sharks matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Red Wings vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Red Wings vs. Sharks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
One of Detroit's top contributing offensive players this season is Larkin, who has 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) and plays an average of 19:54 per game.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 5
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 26
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Bruins
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Alex DeBrincat has 13 goals and 11 assists to total 24 points (1.0 per game).
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Rangers
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
Lucas Raymond Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Lucas Raymond has scored eight goals and added 12 assists through 24 games for Detroit.
Raymond Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Rangers
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Hertl is one of the top offensive options for San Jose with 21 points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and 14 assists in 25 games (playing 20:07 per game).
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Dec. 5
|3
|0
|3
|8
|at Rangers
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Devils
|Dec. 1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Bruins
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mikael Granlund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Mikael Granlund has helped lead the offense for San Jose this season with two goals and 11 assists.
Granlund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Dec. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Rangers
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Devils
|Dec. 1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Bruins
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
