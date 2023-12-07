The Detroit Red Wings (14-7-3, on a three-game winning streak) host the San Jose Sharks (7-17-2) at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup on Thursday, December 7 begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+.

Red Wings vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-300) Sharks (+240) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have gone 5-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Detroit has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Wings have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Detroit's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 14 times.

Red Wings vs Sharks Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Sharks Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 91 (2nd) Goals 52 (31st) 71 (14th) Goals Allowed 104 (32nd) 24 (4th) Power Play Goals 13 (24th) 20 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 26 (32nd)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit is 8-2-0 against the spread, and 7-2-1 overall, in its past 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, Detroit went over five times.

The Red Wings' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Red Wings have scored 0.7 more goals per game than their season average.

The Red Wings create the second-most goals in the league, averaging 3.8 per game for a total of 91 this season.

On defense, the Red Wings have given up 71 goals (3.0 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.

The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +20.

