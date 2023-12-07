Having won three in a row, the Detroit Red Wings welcome in the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch along on NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ as the Red Wings attempt to knock off the Sharks.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have allowed 71 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.

The Red Wings score the second-most goals in the league (91 total, 3.8 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 22 10 14 24 13 13 51.7% Alex DeBrincat 24 13 11 24 13 15 50% Lucas Raymond 24 8 12 20 11 10 0% Shayne Gostisbehere 23 5 14 19 10 5 - J.T. Compher 24 6 13 19 10 8 47.1%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks' total of 104 goals allowed (four per game) is 32nd in the NHL.

The Sharks have 52 goals this season (two per game), 31st in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Sharks have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Sharks have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.

