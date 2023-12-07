On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Patrick Kane going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Kane scored in 17 of 73 games last season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • On the power play, Kane posted four goals and 18 assists.
  • He took 2.8 shots per game, sinking 9.3% of them.

Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Sharks conceded 315 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in league play in goals against.
  • The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.8 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

