Will Patrick Kane Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 7?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Patrick Kane going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Kane 2022-23 stats and insights
- Kane scored in 17 of 73 games last season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- On the power play, Kane posted four goals and 18 assists.
- He took 2.8 shots per game, sinking 9.3% of them.
Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Sharks conceded 315 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in league play in goals against.
- The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.8 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
