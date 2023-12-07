Thursday's contest between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-4) and the Xavier Musketeers (0-7) at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 68-62 based on our computer prediction, with Oakland securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 7.

The Golden Grizzlies' most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 66-55 loss to Detroit Mercy.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oakland vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oakland vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 68, Xavier 62

Other Horizon Predictions

Oakland Schedule Analysis

The Golden Grizzlies defeated the No. 245-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Akron Zips, 91-87, on November 6, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Golden Grizzlies are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oakland 2023-24 Best Wins

91-87 on the road over Akron (No. 245) on November 6

Oakland Leaders

Brooke Daniels: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.7 FG%

10.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.7 FG% Linda van Schaik: 11 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

11 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Markyia McCormick: 14.1 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (17-for-41)

14.1 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (17-for-41) Kianni Westbrook: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51 FG% Maddy Skorupski: 9.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.8 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies put up 77.9 points per game (54th in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per outing (291st in college basketball). They have a +52 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.