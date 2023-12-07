The NBA's two-game slate today is not one to miss. The outings include the Indiana Pacers taking on the Milwaukee Bucks at T-Mobile Arena.

Today's NBA Games

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Indiana Pacers

The Pacers look to pull of an away win at the Bucks on Thursday at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 15-6

15-6 IND Record: 11-8

11-8 MIL Stats: 122.3 PPG (third in NBA), 118.3 Opp. PPG (24th)

122.3 PPG (third in NBA), 118.3 Opp. PPG (24th) IND Stats: 128.4 PPG (first in NBA), 125.2 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.2 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.2 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 5.2 APG) IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (26.9 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 11.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -4.5

MIL -4.5 MIL Odds to Win: -190

-190 IND Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 254.5 points

The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans go on the road to face the Lakers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT and truTV

TNT and truTV Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 13-9

13-9 NO Record: 12-10

12-10 LAL Stats: 112.2 PPG (20th in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (16th)

112.2 PPG (20th in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (16th) NO Stats: 114.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (17th)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (23.0 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Anthony Davis (23.0 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 3.1 APG) NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -1.5

LAL -1.5 LAL Odds to Win: -120

-120 NO Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 229.5 points

