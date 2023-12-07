The Detroit Red Wings, including Moritz Seider, are in action Thursday against the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Seider? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Moritz Seider vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Seider Season Stats Insights

Seider has averaged 22:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

In four of 24 games this season, Seider has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Seider has a point in 12 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Seider has an assist in nine of 24 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Seider's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Seider has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Seider Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 104 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-52) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 24 Games 2 17 Points 1 4 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

