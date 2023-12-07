Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Menominee County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Menominee County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Menominee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stephenson High School at Munising High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Munising, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
