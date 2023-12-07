Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Macomb County, Michigan today? We've got the information.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Parkway Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dakota High School at Romeo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Washington, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Shore High School at Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clawson High School at Warren Woods-Tower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L'Anse Creuse High School at Utica High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Utica, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School - Warren at Center Line High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Center Line, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
