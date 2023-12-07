Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Macomb County, Michigan today? We've got the information.

Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Parkway Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 7

6:30 PM ET on December 7 Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Dakota High School at Romeo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7

7:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Washington, MI

Washington, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Shore High School at Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7

7:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: St. Clair Shores, MI

St. Clair Shores, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Clawson High School at Warren Woods-Tower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7

7:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Warren, MI

Warren, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

L'Anse Creuse High School at Utica High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7

7:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Utica, MI

Utica, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School - Warren at Center Line High School