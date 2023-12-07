Lucas Raymond and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Little Caesars Arena. Does a bet on Raymond interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lucas Raymond vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Raymond has averaged 17:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In eight of 24 games this season, Raymond has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Raymond has a point in 15 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points four times.

Raymond has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 24 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Raymond goes over his points prop total is 63.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Raymond having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Raymond Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 104 total goals (four per game) in the league.

The team's -52 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 24 Games 2 20 Points 0 8 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.