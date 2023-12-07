When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Joe Veleno score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Veleno stats and insights

  • Veleno has scored in five of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
  • Veleno has zero points on the power play.
  • Veleno's shooting percentage is 21.4%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 104 total goals (four per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.8 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Veleno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:07 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 16:56 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:06 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:31 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:27 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:19 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:37 Home W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.