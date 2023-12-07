Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iosco County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Iosco County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iosco County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oscoda High School at Hillman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Hillman, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.