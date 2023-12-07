Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houghton County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Houghton County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.
Houghton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calumet High School at Jeffers High School
- Game Time: 5:40 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Painesdale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baraga Area High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Lake Linden, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
