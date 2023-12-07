The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-6) will aim to end a six-game losing run when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The Eagles have dropped three games in a row.

Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
Eastern Michigan vs. Lindenwood (MO) Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles score an average of 56.2 points per game, 23.5 fewer points than the 79.7 the Lions give up.
  • The 65.8 points per game the Lions put up are 9.5 fewer points than the Eagles give up (75.3).
  • Eastern Michigan is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 65.8 points.
  • The Lions shoot 36.9% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.
  • The Eagles shoot 35.5% from the field, 14.6% lower than the Lions allow.

Eastern Michigan Leaders

  • Tayra Eke: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 46.5 FG%
  • Zaniya Nelson: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Kennedi Myles: 4.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 28.0 FG%
  • Cali Denson: 9.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
  • Lachelle Austin: 7.2 PTS, 28.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Eastern Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Michigan L 80-44 Crisler Center
12/1/2023 @ North Dakota State L 93-73 Scheels Center
12/3/2023 @ North Dakota L 64-56 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/7/2023 @ Lindenwood (MO) - Hyland Performance Arena
12/9/2023 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena
12/15/2023 @ IUPUI - IUPUI Gymnasium

