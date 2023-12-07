The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-6) will aim to end a six-game losing run when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The Eagles have dropped three games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Michigan vs. Lindenwood (MO) Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 56.2 points per game, 23.5 fewer points than the 79.7 the Lions give up.

The 65.8 points per game the Lions put up are 9.5 fewer points than the Eagles give up (75.3).

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 65.8 points.

The Lions shoot 36.9% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.

The Eagles shoot 35.5% from the field, 14.6% lower than the Lions allow.

Eastern Michigan Leaders

Tayra Eke: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 46.5 FG%

8.2 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 46.5 FG% Zaniya Nelson: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Kennedi Myles: 4.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 28.0 FG%

4.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 28.0 FG% Cali Denson: 9.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

9.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Lachelle Austin: 7.2 PTS, 28.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Eastern Michigan Schedule