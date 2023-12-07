Thursday's game at Hyland Performance Arena has the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5) going head to head against the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-6) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-69 victory for Eastern Michigan, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Eagles' last contest was a 64-56 loss to North Dakota on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Michigan vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Michigan vs. Lindenwood (MO) Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 70, Lindenwood (MO) 69

Other MAC Predictions

Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis

On November 18, the Eagles registered their signature win of the season, a 68-65 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 256) in our computer rankings.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Michigan Leaders

Tayra Eke: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 46.5 FG%

8.2 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 46.5 FG% Zaniya Nelson: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Kennedi Myles: 4.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 28.0 FG%

4.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 28.0 FG% Cali Denson: 9.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

9.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Lachelle Austin: 7.2 PTS, 28.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 56.2 points per game (311th in college basketball) while allowing 75.3 per outing (330th in college basketball). They have a -115 scoring differential and have been outscored by 19.1 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.