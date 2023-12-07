Can we anticipate Dylan Larkin scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Larkin stats and insights

In nine of 22 games this season, Larkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

On the power play he has four goals, plus nine assists.

He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 12.8% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 104 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.8 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.

Larkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 16:30 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:41 Away W 5-4 OT 11/26/2023 Wild 2 1 1 20:14 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:45 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:17 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:33 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:23 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:41 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 5-3

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

