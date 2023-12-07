Can we anticipate Dylan Larkin scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Larkin stats and insights

  • In nine of 22 games this season, Larkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus nine assists.
  • He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 12.8% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have given up 104 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.8 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.

Larkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 16:30 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:41 Away W 5-4 OT
11/26/2023 Wild 2 1 1 20:14 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:45 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:17 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:33 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:23 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:41 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 5-3

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

