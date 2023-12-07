There is high school basketball action in Cass County, Michigan today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cass County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

New Buffalo High School at Marcellus High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
  • Location: Marcellus, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.