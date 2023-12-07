The Detroit Red Wings, including Andrew Copp, are in action Thursday against the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Copp's props? Here is some information to help you.

Andrew Copp vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Copp Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Copp has averaged 17:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Copp has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

Copp has registered a point in a game nine times this year over 24 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Copp has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Copp goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Copp has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Copp Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 104 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-52).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 24 Games 2 11 Points 2 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

