The Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) will meet the Detroit Mercy Titans (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Western Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 13 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

13 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Hannah Spitzley: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Maggie Stutelberg: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Alli Carlson: 6.3 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Jasmine Elder: 2.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

