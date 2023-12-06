Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Wayne County, Michigan today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Redford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Redford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Northville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Northville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grosse Pointe South High School at Grosse Pointe North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
