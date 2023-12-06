Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Buren County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Van Buren County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Van Buren County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hartford High School at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: St Joseph, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mattawan High School at Paw Paw High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Paw Paw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.