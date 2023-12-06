Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) are big, 11.5-point favorites as they look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Target Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and BSSW. The point total in the matchup is 224.5.
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-11.5
|224.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in seven of 19 games this season.
- The average point total in Minnesota's contests this year is 218.7, 5.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Timberwolves have an 11-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has been the favorite in 14 games this season and won 12 (85.7%) of those contests.
- Minnesota has played as a favorite of -650 or more once this season and won that game.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played 15 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 224.5 points.
- San Antonio has a 235.5-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 11 more points than this game's point total.
- So far this season, San Antonio has put together a 7-12-0 record against the spread.
- The Spurs have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win two times (11.1%) in those contests.
- San Antonio has played as an underdog of +475 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 17.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|7
|36.8%
|112.8
|224.3
|105.9
|229.8
|221.2
|Spurs
|15
|78.9%
|111.5
|224.3
|123.9
|229.8
|230.9
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- The Timberwolves have gone 8-2 over their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of Timberwolves' last 10 games have hit the over.
- Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread in home games (7-3-0) than it has in road tilts (4-5-0).
- The 112.8 points per game the Timberwolves record are 11.1 fewer points than the Spurs allow (123.9).
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has gone 0-10 over its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of the Spurs' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (4-6-0). Away, it is .333 (3-6-0).
- The Spurs' 111.5 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 105.9 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 6-8 ATS record and a 3-11 overall record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|11-8
|0-1
|10-9
|Spurs
|7-12
|0-1
|13-6
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Spurs
|112.8
|111.5
|19
|22
|0-0
|6-8
|0-0
|3-11
|105.9
|123.9
|2
|28
|10-4
|1-0
|13-1
|0-1
