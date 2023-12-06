Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Saint Clair County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at Capac High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Capac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
